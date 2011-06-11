Twitter Working On Self-Service Ads, Which Make Facebook And Google Billions

Twitter is planning on offering a self-serve ad buying solution for smaller advertisers later this year, the company’s president of global revenue told Mashable.



Right now, Twitter sells ads directly to the biggest advertisers, which is fine, but a big part of the revenue of the web’s advertising giants, especially Google and Yahoo, comes from automated ad buying.

This allows small businesses and other small advertisers to buy ads on the platform without having to dedicate a big sales force to them.

But it’s not just a smart and obvious way to increase revenue. It shows that Twitter is now relatively confident it has found the ad formats that work for it. Since they’ve been introduced, Twitter’s ad formats have been mostly “experimental”: trying to see what produces returns and what advertisers like. It’s better to do that when you just work with agencies and clients who know online advertising and are willing to take chances and do experiments with you on your big ad platform.

But to open to small businesses, you need to have figured out what products work and which ones don’t, and have standardized them enough that you can offer them to anyone through an online form.

One of the many ways in which Twitter is becoming a big, grown-up company.

