Twitter Acronyms You Need To Know

Nicholas Carlson
Technical Twitter abbreviations:

  • MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else.
  • RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user.
  • DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read. IMPORTANT: To DM someone all you need to type is D username message.
  • PRT = Partial retweet. The tweet you’re looking at is the truncated version of someone else’s tweet.
  • HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user.
  • CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email.

Conversational abbreviations:

  • IMHO = In my humble opinion.
  • AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?
  • GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here
  • OH = Overheard.
  • RLRT = Real-life re-tweet, a close cousin to OH.
  • GMAFB = Give me a f—ing break
  • NBD = No big deal
  • SMH = Shaking my head
  • IDK = I don’t know
  • STFU = Shut the f— up!
  • NFW = No f—ing way
  • IRL = In real life
  • NSFW = Not safe for work.
  • SFW = Safe for work
  • FML = F— my life.
  • FWIW = For what it’s worth.
  • QOTD = quote of the day
  • LMAO = Laughing my arse off
  • HOTD = Headline of the day
  • FTW = For the win
  • BTW = By the way
  • BFN = Bye for now
  • AFAIK = As far as I know’
  • LOL = laugh out loud
  • TY = Thank you
  • YW = You’re welcome

Common hashtags:

  • #FB = The user is sending this post to Facebook
  • #LI = This user is sending this post to LinkedIn
  • #FF = These are people you should follow

