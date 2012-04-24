Twitter Acronyms You Need To Know

This list is hardly exhaustive, so please add abbreviations we should include in the comments.
Technical Twitter abbreviations:
- MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else.
- RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user.
- DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read. IMPORTANT: To DM someone all you need to type is D username message.
- PRT = Partial retweet. The tweet you’re looking at is the truncated version of someone else’s tweet.
- HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user.
- CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email.
Conversational abbreviations:
- IMHO = In my humble opinion.
- AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?
- GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here
- OH = Overheard.
- RLRT = Real-life re-tweet, a close cousin to OH.
- GMAFB = Give me a f—ing break
- NBD = No big deal
- SMH = Shaking my head
- IDK = I don’t know
- STFU = Shut the f— up!
- NFW = No f—ing way
- IRL = In real life
- NSFW = Not safe for work.
- SFW = Safe for work
- FML = F— my life.
- FWIW = For what it’s worth.
- QOTD = quote of the day
- LMAO = Laughing my arse off
- HOTD = Headline of the day
- FTW = For the win
- BTW = By the way
- BFN = Bye for now
- AFAIK = As far as I know’
- LOL = laugh out loud
- TY = Thank you
- YW = You’re welcome
Common hashtags:
- #FB = The user is sending this post to Facebook
- #LI = This user is sending this post to LinkedIn
- #FF = These are people you should follow
We miss any big ones? Please let us know in the comments below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.