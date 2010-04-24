Twitter Acquires SMS Company Cloudhopper

Twitter has made another acquisition-hire, buying Cloudhopper, a two person operation.



Twitter describes Cloudhopper as a “messaging infrastructure company that enables Twitter to connect directly to mobile carrier networks in countries all over the planet.”

While most people we know use Twitter on their iPhones, there’s still a lot of people using text messages for Tweets.

There’s no financial terms disclosed. Since it’s mostly picking up two new employees through the acquisition, not a big business, we doubt it was much.

On Cloudhopper’s site, it describes founder Joe Lauer as “the inventor of numerous patents and holds a B.S.E with honours in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Michigan Engineering School, Ann Arbor.”

Kristin Kaanar, the other Cloudhopper employee was in charge of “Carrier integration” according to her LinkedIn page.

