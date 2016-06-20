Twitter acquired a London startup called Magic Pony

Twitter has announced that it has acquired Magic Pony Technology, the London startup that worked on machine learning technology.

A blog post written by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says that “Magic Pony’s technology — based on research by the team to create algorithms that can understand the features of imagery — will be used to enhance our strength in live and video and opens up a whole lot of exciting creative possibilities for Twitter.”

Machine learning is a type of technology related to artificial intelligence which involves computers teaching themselves different processes without someone telling it what to do.

