Twitter Acq-Hires Former O'Reilly CTO Dornfest

Twitter has brought on another Web tech guru — former O’Reilly CTO Rael Dornfest — via an acquisition of his tiny startup. Twitter CEO Evan Williams writes:



Today we’re thrilled to announce that Twitter has acquired the assets of Values of n, which include an intelligent sticky-note application as well as a personal productivity application that works over email, SMS, and the Web. Rael has already started adding energy and momentum to the team as a full time Twitter engineer.

Twitter will shut down Values of n’s products; they might emerge someday as Twitter features or as open-source libraries.

No financial terms disclosed. Twitter itself reportedly rejected a $500 million takeover by Facebook.

