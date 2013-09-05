Now Trending: Twitter Accounts For Babies Of The Media Elite

From the Pope, to Celine Dion, to the Bronx Zoo Cobra, who escaped to roam free in Manhattan in March 2011, everyone seems to be tweeting.

Joining the ranks? Babies of the media elite. It’s like a doll you’d buy at the toy store. Batteries may not be included, but a Twitter account is.

It’s a trend, notes New York Magazine this morning, a way for proud parents to document (and yes, show off!) their new babies for themselves and for the world, but also a way to preserve their children’s namesake for later on.

“It was just a simple strategy,” ESPN sports business reporter and ABC News correspondent Darren Rovell told New York Magazine’s Daily Intelligencer. “Before I announced [daughter Harper’s] name — before maybe it could get out — I locked down her name at Gmail, her dot-com, her Twitter handle. It was just an intellectual capital investment.”

Harper Rovell currently has 349 followers and has tweeted three times.

— Harper Rovell (@HarperRovell) February 29, 2012

Other proud parents, like “Today Show” correspondent Jenna Wolfe and NBC news correspondent Stephanie Gosk, created an account for their daughter, also named Harper, born just two weeks ago. The mums said they wanted to give Harper “a little voice in the loud world of social media” but weren’t sure if anyone would follow her tweets.

The mums craft the tweets together as the voice of baby Harper, who currently has 6,292 followers.

Other babies in Twitter’s spotlight? ABC anchor Dan Abrams‘ son, Everett:

— Everett Abrams (@EverettAbrams) November 25, 2012

And Iris Grim, daughter of Ryan Grim, the Washington bureau chief for The Huffington Post, who started school this morning:

— Iris Garcia Grim (@irisgrim) September 4, 2013

But whether you’re taking on the voice of your child for fun or squatting on user names and URLs for the future, Rovell tells NYMag it’s all about the brand, baby.

“When do you become a brand?” he contemplates. “Some people say it’s for people who achieved something. I would argue that in some sense you become a brand the second you’re born.”

