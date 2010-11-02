POLL: Do You Have Multiple Twitter Accounts?

Twitter is adding 370,000 new users a day. It now has 175 million users worldwide.



But Twitter still has yet to go truly mainstream in the US (at least relative to Facebook). According to Compete.com, moreover, U.S. visitors to the site grew only 13% year over year.

So this begs many questions: First, what percentage of people who sign up for Twitter actually go on to use it regularly? And what percentage play with it for a while and then abandon it?

It also begs the question, how many actual people does Twitter’s 175 million users encompass? We gather that many people have multiple Twitter accounts. Please help us figure out how many.

(And, if you’re curious, check out the results of our earlier question: Do you use Twitter regularly? Given that we have a VERY tech-savvy reader base and asked the question in part VIA Twitter, we were surprised to that almost half of our readers DON’T use Twitter regularly. See latest results here >).

Thanks!

