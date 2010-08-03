Twitter Abbreviations You Need To Know

Photo: § Mary § via Flickr

Someone in the newsroom this morning asked, “hey, what’s MT mean on Twitter.” That got us thinking it might be useful to compile a list of common Twitter abbreviations.Here is what we’ve come up with so far. It’s hardly exhaustive, so please add abbreviations we should include in the comments.



Technical Twitter abbreviations:

MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else.

RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user.

DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read. IMPORTANT: To DM someone all you need to type is D username message.

PRT = Partial retweet. The tweet you’re looking at is the truncated version of someone else’s tweet.

HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user.

CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email.

Conversational abbreviations:

IMHO = In my humble opnion.

AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?

GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here

OH = Overheard.

NFW = No f—ing way

IRL = In real life

NSFW = Not safe for work.

FML = F— my life.

FWIW = For what it’s worth.

QOTD = quote of the day

BTW = By the way

BFN = Bye for now

AFAIK = As far as I know’

TY = Thank you

YW = You’re welcome

We miss any big ones? Please let us know in the comments below.

Don’t miss:

How To Follow Business Insider Writers On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.