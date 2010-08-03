Twitter Abbreviations You Need To Know

Nicholas Carlson
tiny little bird

Someone in the newsroom this morning asked, “hey, what’s MT mean on Twitter.” That got us thinking it might be useful to compile a list of common Twitter abbreviations.Here is what we’ve come up with so far. It’s hardly exhaustive, so please add abbreviations we should include in the comments.

Technical Twitter abbreviations:

  • MT = Modified tweet. This means the tweet you’re looking at is a paraphrase of a tweet originally written by someone else.
  • RT = Retweet. The tweet you’re looking at was forwarded to you by another user.
  • DM = Direct message. A direct-message is a message only you and the person who sent it can read. IMPORTANT: To DM someone all you need to type is D username message.
  • PRT = Partial retweet. The tweet you’re looking at is the truncated version of someone else’s tweet.
  • HT = Hat tip. This is a way of attributing a link to another Twitter user.
  • CC = Carbon-copy. Works the same way as email.

Conversational abbreviations:

  • IMHO = In my humble opnion.
  • AYFKMWTS = Are you f—ing kidding me with this s—?
  • GTFOOH = Get the f— out of here
  • OH = Overheard.
  • NFW = No f—ing way
  • IRL = In real life
  • NSFW = Not safe for work.
  • FML = F— my life.
  • FWIW = For what it’s worth.
  • QOTD = quote of the day
  • BTW = By the way
  • BFN = Bye for now
  • AFAIK = As far as I know’
  • TY = Thank you
  • YW = You’re welcome

We miss any big ones? Please let us know in the comments below.

