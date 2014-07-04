Analysts Say Twitter Is Heading To $US60 Per Share --  Here's What's Driving It Higher

Twitter is having a great month: Its stock has gone from about $US33 to just under $US42, a rise of 27%.

The company was once ridiculed by investors, especially after CEO Dick Costolo delivered two quarters with weak user growth. The stock had been as high as $US73.31 post-IPO, but more than half its value was wiped out when people realised that Twitter, with 255 million users, was going to be nothing like Facebook, which has 1.3 billion users.

Since the depths of May, however, Twitter has seen a nice little rally, just as I predicted it would when I bought $US1,000 worth of the stock.

A few factors are driving the stock:

Of course, Twitter has also benefited from the fact that the market as a whole has risen nicely in the same period. Its boat is floating on an incoming tide, so to speak. In fact, Twitter is arguably overvalued. Here’s a chart from Sterne Agee showing that:

So it shouldn’t be surprising if there is a pullback.

Nonetheless, Costolo appears to have regained his grip on Twitter’s story.

The company is moving to fix its problems. A Q2 earnings call showing robust revenue growth will help the case for a $US60 valuation — although it may be tempered if that user growth doesn’t appear.

