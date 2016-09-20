Twitter just changed how tweets work

Twitter is relaxing its 140 character limit.

The social network announced on Monday that media like photos, GIFs, and videos will no longer count towards the 140 character limit Twitter has had in place since its inception.

Along with media attachments, “@” replies to other Twitter accounts will also no longer count towards a tweet’s 140 character limit.

Here’s a graph from Twitter that explains how tweets work in more detail:

