Twitter: 100 Million Active Users, 400 Million Monthly Uniques, 230 Million Daily Tweets

Photo: Flickr

April Underwood, Twitter’s head of web partnerships, announced a new feature today, Twitter Analytics. She also revealed some impressive stats.Dick Costolo, Twitter’s CEO, announced last week that Twitter has 100 million users. Underwood adds that the microblogging site has 400 million monthly unique visitors, up to 230 million tweets are sent per day, and that three million websites have the Tweet button on their sites.



Twitter also estimates that it drives 100 million clicks to websites per month.

