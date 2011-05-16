Guess Who Is The First Twitter User To Reach 10 Million Followers

Photo: Mario Testino, Vogue

In a big milestone for Twitter’s relentless march to the heart of the mainstream, a user has for the first time crossed the 10 million follower mark, Mediabistro notes.Who’s the winner?



It’s Lady Gaga.

The race was basically between her and Justin Bieber. Gaga had been first to reach 9 million followers but Bieber was fast on her heels.

Don’t Miss: Jim Cramer’s Twitter War Against His Critics →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.