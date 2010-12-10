The Best Startup Pitches In 140 Characters Or Less

Photo: AP Images

We all know that the ability to condense a business down to its essentials is a requirement, from fundraising to allowing everyone in your company to elegantly explain what your company is about. Sequoia Capital puts as the ability to “summarize the business on the back of a business card”.David Cowan at Bessemer puts it elegantly: “I know it sounds crazy, but I have come to believe that a clear, compelling elevator pitch is essential to growing your business. And I’ve paid dearly for the evidence”. The art can be pushed to the limit with the “company haiku””:



Cisco, “we network networks”

Sequoia, “the entrepreneurs behind the entrepreneurs”

And of course my favourite: “VentureHacks”

Twitter is the perfect tool to force elegance in description, so for fun I sent out a request for a #twitpitch a few weeks back. Predictably there is nothing particularly new about the concept since Stowe Boyd first publicized this fairly logical evolution on the elevator pitch back in April 2008.

The perfect twitpitch should be evocative, sufficiently aspirational to trigger action, and non technical. And don’t forget a link to a customised landing page. Here is mine: @fdestin Atlas Venture: the reliable seed and early stage capital partners to ambitious tech and life sciences entrepreneurs www.freddestin.com #twitpitch. Yes, I will link to our website but only after we have launched the new website.

Here is what came back from entrepreneurs, including some great examples by seedcamp companies:

Fred Destin is a partner at Atlas Venture. This article was originally posted at his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

