Twitpic Founder Launches A Massive Twitter Rip Off

The founder of TwitPic has just launched a blatant Twitter rip off product.It’s called Heello, and according to TechCrunch, who got an early look at the product, there’s only one difference between it and Twitter: Heello has a “continuous stream of updates,” instead of having to manually refresh the page like in Twitter.



The problem with its one killer feature? Per TechCrunch, it “actually gets annoying.”

Oops.

Heello has usernames fronted with @ symbols. Instead of tweeting, you “ping.” Instead of following, you listen. Instead of followers, you have listeners. You’re even kept to a 140 character limit! The only reason Twitter had that limit is because it started off as a text based service, and texts were 160 characters.

A lot of companies have tried and failed to kill Twitter. We’re ready to lump this in with the failures, but who knows, maybe we’re wrong.

One thing that could work for Heello is that unlike Twitter, it is being purpose built from the ground up to support a massive social network. (Or we hope for their sake it is …) Twitter has always felt like something that was built as a small side project for fun, then became massive leaving its engineers scrambling to catch up.

But, even through all the downtime, the lack of features, and any other complaints, Twitter has grown and grown.

Hard to see Heello doing a thing to change that, especially when it’s just a photocopy.

Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself …

