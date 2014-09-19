A Week Before It Was Supposed To Shut Down Forever, Twitpic Has Mysteriously Been Saved

Twitpic founder Noah Everett.

Earlier this month, Twitpic announced that it was shutting down on Sept. 25, citing a trademark dispute with Twitter.

But in a tweet today, the company announced that it has been acquired and will no longer be shutting its doors.

Twitpic has been around since 2008. It allowed you to share photos on Twitter long before you were natively allowed to do so from within Twitter.

The tweet didn’t provide any further information, such as who the mystery buyer is or what happened to the trademark dispute.

We’re happy to announce we’ve been acquired and Twitpic will live on! We will post more details as we can disclose them

— TwitPic (@TwitPic) September 18, 2014

Twitter said that it would allow Twitpic to use the name, and only objected to the company’s trademark application. “We’re sad to see Twitpic is shutting down,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider at the time. “We encourage developers to build on top of the Twitter service, as Twitpic has done for years, and we made it clear that they could operate using the Twitpic name. Of course, we also have to protect our brand, and that includes trademarks tied to the brand.”

This is good news for people who have a lot of photos on the site. Twitpic is currently one of the only ways to tweet out animated GIFs on popular Twitter feed readers like TweetDeck.

We’ve reached out to Twitpic and will update this post when we hear back.

