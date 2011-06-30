TwitPic Founder Runs Down Street Naked, Gets Arrested, Tweets Pictures

TwitPic founder Noah Everett decided to run down the street naked. And then he got arrested, and driven home by police.



How do we know?

Because he tweeted it. And took pictures. Mashable’s Ben Parr has the story.

First Everett tweeted that he had been arrested, with this picture from the back of a police car:

Photo: Noah Everett/Twitpic

Then a while later came the explanation, with the following tweets:

“…I guess you can’t walk down your own street half naked…who knew – I got a free ride home by the nice police officer”

“…by half naked, I mean naked”

Photo: Noah Everett/Twitter

Guess That’s Another Reason Why You Must Be On Twitter →

