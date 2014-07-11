Twitch Is A Perfect Example Of How Game Consoles Can Go Beyond Gaming

Video game consoles can do a lot more than just allow users to play video games, and they can also offer an even more dynamic experience than straight streaming devices.

Game consoles come with far more computational horsepower than devices like the Apple TV and smart TVs. This allows developers to create immersive and unique connected TV experiences for game console users.

Twitch, which Google is in talks to acquire for upwards of $US1 billion, is one example of an application that makes full use of these capabilities. Twitch enables Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 users to watch or broadcast live video gameplay footage.

Twitch is already the top live streaming video site in the U.S., according to data from the online video analytics company Qwilt.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at how video game consoles fit into the streaming device landscape. The consoles actually account for more than half of the streaming installed base and are used by a majority for streaming digital content.

