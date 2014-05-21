Twitch -- Said To Be Near A Deal With Google -- Already Drives More Traffic Than HBO Go [CHART]

Netflix accounted for nearly one-third of peak internet traffic in the U.S. during the first half of 2014, according to data from the networking equipment company Sandvine, compiled by BI Intelligence. But the biggest surprise may be Twitch, a service that streams live video gameplay footage and which Google is currently in talks to acquire for $US1 billion, according to Variety.

Twitch may not be widely known, but it ranks among the top 15 sites in terms of its share of total peak U.S. internet traffic, accounting for 1.35% of peak internet traffic, just below Hulu (1.58%), but more than HBO Go (1.24%).

Below is a chart from BI Intelligence showing how some of the top web properties shape up in terms of peak internet traffic share.

