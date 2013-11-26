People Are Broadcasting Their Own Sex Shows With The PlayStation 4

If you build it, they will use it for sexual gratification.

Or at least that’s what Twitch is learning.

Engadget reports that Twitch, the streaming video platform for gamers to broadcast their gaming sessions to the world, has discovered something of a porn problem, and it originates with PlayStation 4 consoles — Sony integrated Twitch directly into the PS4 software.

The PlayStation Eye camera can be pretty easily used to show your naughty bits and whatever other sultry content you like.

Pair this with Twitch’s platform, and it’s suddenly a cinch for others to tune in to your amateur sex show.

Twitch’s terms of service specifically prohibit non-gaming content going out over its platform, so it’s paying extra-close attention to streams originating from Sony’s new console and banning offending accounts.

