A pair of luxury twisting towers just went up next to New York City’s High Line

Evan Joseph

A pair of twisting towers designed by famed architect Bjarke Ingels topped out in March at New York City's High Line park.

The development, known as The XI, will feature luxury condos and a high-end hotel.

Its neighbours include Italian architect Renzo Piano‘s new Whitney Museum, Frank Gehry’s sail-like IAC building, and Hudson Yards.

A pair of luxury twisting towers have finally topped out near New York City’s High Line, the beloved elevated park built along abandoned train tracks on Manhattan’s west side.

After years of construction, the $US1.9 billion development will soon welcome residents to its 236 condominiums, the majority of which will be located at the West Tower. The East Tower will contain a 137-room luxury hotel.



The development is called The Eleventh, or The XI – a reference to its location between Manhattan’s 10th and 11th avenues.

Its neighbours include Italian architect Renzo Piano‘s new Whitney Museum, British designer Norman Foster‘s luxury condo tower, Frank Gehry’s sail-like IAC building, and an undulating, futuristic condo building designed by the late Zaha Hadid in partnership with Mexican architect Ismael Leyva. The building is also blocks away from Hudson Yards, the most expensive real estate development in US history.

Take a look at the striking addition to the New York City skyline.

The buildings’ lines seem to rotate around a vertical axis, creating a sense of motion and stretching.

A rendering of the towers.

The West Tower will be taller than the East Tower, at 400 and 300 feet tall, respectively. The two buildings are connected by a ground-level bridge at 17th Street and a sky bridge at 18th Street.

Their spiral aesthetic also serves a practical purpose, providing views of the Hudson River on one side and New York skyline on the other.

Dbox for HFZ Capital Group Some residences have views of both the skyline and the Hudson.

The hotel operating in the space will be the first US location of international chain Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, which will also run a large luxury spa.

The development will feature an open-air pedestrian promenade adjacent to the High Line.

The topping out of the towers.

HFZ Capital, the development company behind the project, teamed up with Friends of the High Line, the organisation in charge of maintenance and programming at the elevated park, to create the outdoor promenade at the buildings’ base, according to Curbed.

The XI is one of a few notable works in progress from Danish architect Bjarke Ingels.

One tower is taller than the other.

A Hudson Yards office tower opening in 2022 will evoke a spiral aesthetic (it’s appropriately called The Spiral) with a wrapping band of terraces that circles around the building.

2 World Trade Center, which features a cascading stairway of outdoor spaces on one side, is currently under construction.

The towers join a growing number of similarly twisted structures that have popped up around the world over the last decade (including another pair designed by Ingels in Miami).

The twisted design helps maximise views.

Unlike The XI, Ingels’ twisting towers in Miami are the same height.

Construction will finish later this year, but the towers’ luxury condos are already up for sale.

A rendering of a condo at the XI.

The condos opened for sale last May, with prices starting at $US2.8 million. Those interested in a half-floor penthouse could wind up paying more than $US25 million.

