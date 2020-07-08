A custom car company makes $250,000 Land Rover Defender SUVs with Corvette V8 engines — check out the Twisted NA-V8

Twisted

Twisted is a UK-based company that builds custom Land Rover Defenders.

The NA-V8 is its flagship and has two V8 options, both sourced from the Chevrolet Corvette.

The Twisted NA-V8 starts at $US250,000.

The popularity of the Hummer H1, the Lamborghini LM002, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and the Land Rover Defender makes plain that there’s an appetite for land-dominating and truck-like SUVs.

Enter Twisted, a UK-based company that makes a job of re-engineering the iconic Land Rover Defender. And it’s entering the North American market with a bang – meet the Twisted NA-V8.

The NA-V8 is Twisted’s flagship model, according to an emailed press release. It comes standard with the 6.2-litre LT1 V8 engine that’s found in the Chevrolet Corvette, good for a claimed 455 horsepower. Transmission options include either an eight-speed automatic or a five-speed manual.

However, if 455 isn’t enough, there’s also a high-performance option that’s fitted with the supercharged, 6.2-litre LT4 V8 that’s found in the C7 generation Corvette Z06. That engine produces a claimed 650 horsepower.

The company also expects to launch an all-electric version later this year.

Twisted says the NA-V8 starts at $US250,000. The company needs about six months’ lead time for each custom build and order.

It’s no secret that the rugged, luxury, off-road market here is saturated. Already, there are companies like Icon and Himalaya that also offer customisable Land Rover Defenders. But Twisted believes that through personalisation, a V8, and multiple body styles, it can set itself apart.

Keep scrolling to see the Twisted NA-V8.

UK-based Twisted’s NA-V8 is the company’s take on rugged and personalised Land Rover Defenders.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

They are meant to challenge the mighty Mercedes G-Wagen.

As the company’s flagship, the NA-V8 comes with either a 455-horsepower V8 or a 650-horsepower supercharged V8.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

Both are sourced from Chevrolet Corvettes.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

Body styles include: the NA-V8 110 Station Wagon.

Twisted The Twisted NA V8 110 Station Wagon.

The NA-V8 90 Soft-Top.

Twisted The Twisted NA V8 90 Soft Top.

The NA-V8 90 Station Wagon.

Twisted The Twisted NA V8 90 Station Wagon.

The NA-V8 110 Double Cab.

Twisted The Twisted NA V8 110 Double Cab.

And the NA-V8 130 Pickup.

Twisted The Twisted NA V8 130 Pickup.

Additionally, Twisted also expects to launch an all-electric version later this year.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

Transmission choices include either an eight-speed automatic or a five-speed manual.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

The interior has nice quilted leather and contrast stitching touches.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

There are also heated and cooled Recaro seats.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

And a whole suite of convenience features like cruise control, parking sensors, and wide-angle exterior cameras.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

You also get cool off-road features such as heavy-duty differentials and a specialised suspension system.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

Twisted says it needs about six months’ lead time for each custom build and order.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

And that each NA-V8 starts at $US250,000.

Twisted Twisted NA-V8.

