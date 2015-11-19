The people behind "2048" made another addictive game and it's already the top app on iPhone

Tim Stenovec

The simple game “Twist” has shot to the top of Apple’s App Store, displacing popular apps like Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Pandora. 

The game is an endless runner, like “Temple Run.” The objective is to bounce a ball from platform to platform without missing and falling into the void.

Along the way, you pick up gems, which unlock different balls and platform colours. 

Twist 800 2Twist/Apple

It’s a modern take on the classic arcade game “Tempest,” and it’s shot to the top of the iPhone App Store very quickly.

The game, which is made by Ketchapp Games, the French company behind the ridiculously addicting knockoff game “2048,” came out on November 11. By November 12, it was already in the top 250 apps in terms of downloads, and it has risen everyday since, according to data from Apptopia, a mobile app market intelligence firm.

On Tuesday, it reached number 1 in Apple’s App Store, where it’s remained since.

Some people are tweeting images of their high scores and saying they’re already addicted.

Here’s what it looks like to play. After a few attempts, you’re greeted with a full screen ad.

The ads get annoying quickly, and that’s probably the point, as you can get rid of them by paying $US1.99.

Consider yourself warned.

