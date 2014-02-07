These Twins Were Separated At Birth And Amazingly Reunited Through Social Media

Kickstarter Samantha is making a documentary about the twins’ experience.

Anaïs and Samantha were both born in Busan, South Korea, but were adopted into families on different continents: Anaïs grew up in France while Samantha lived in New Jersey.

26 years later, they connected on social media and discovered that they were twins separated at birth.

Anaïs first spotted her sister thanks to a YouTube video where she noticed how uncannily they looked alike. After seeing on IMDB that Samantha, an actress, had the same birthday that she did and was also born in South Korea, Anaïs felt even more curious. When she discovered that Samantha had made a YouTube video called How It Feels To Be Adopted, Anaïs decided to reach out over Facebook and send a message to the girl who looked just like her.

When Samantha responded confirming that the city in South Korea where she was born was the same city where Anaïs was born, the two decided to “meet” via Skype. Once they saw each other and spoke face-t0-face, they both felt sure that they were, in fact, biological twins. They ended up meeting in London, and Samantha admits it was “weird.” Since, the two have become extremely close, meeting again in LA, travelling together back to their home-city, and going to a conference for adoptees in Korea.

The two girls tell their story as part of Facebook Stories, a project by FB to showcase amazing things that have happened through the social network. The twins’ story is beautifully done: Check it out! Samantha is also currently making a documentary about their experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.