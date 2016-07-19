In a shocking move, the Twins have fired their GM two weeks before the trade deadline

The Minnesota Twins have announced that long-time general manager Terry Ryan has been fired.

The move is a shocking one as it comes just two weeks prior to the trade deadline, one of the busiest times of the year for Major League Baseball front office executive.

No reason was given for the dismissal.

Ryan originally served as GM of the Twins from 1995 through 2007. He then returned to the position in 2011.

