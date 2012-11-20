The Downfall Of Hostess Has Led To Twinkiemania On eBay

After Hostess closed all of its factories last week, many junk food fanatics remain concerned about the future of one of the pastry giant’s most famous desserts: the Twinkie.



Many are scared that Twinkies, which are rumoured to last for quite a long time, will go extinct (although the brand is so well-recognised, odds are another company will purchase it and start making Twinkies themselves).

That hasn’t stopped people from putting up Twinkie-related items for sale on eBay, and the prices are astounding. Odds are that a handful of these postings are scams, and it is difficult to verify with certitude the validity of each sale.

Users are selling boxes of Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and other Hostess pastries at large sums and in turn donating the money to charity. The most expensive is pegged at $21 million for one box, and in turn the proceeds would go Samaritans Purse for Starving Children.:

Photo: eBay/Screengrab

Many are trying to sell Twinkie-related domain names, including one user who is trying to sell MUSTHAVETWINKIES.COM for $10 million:

Photo: eBay/Screengrab

Some are just hoping that they can catch the eye of wealthy pastry fanatics rather than the philanthropists, and are selling their ‘rare’ Twinkie paraphernalia.

This user is selling 1 box of “Fall-time” Twinkies for $1 million:

Photo: eBay/Screengrab

GOODBYE, TWINKIE: Take A Look At How The Beloved Snack Was Made

