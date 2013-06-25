Twinkies Officially Retired Its 'Hey, Where's The Cream Filling?' Tag Line For This

Months after Hostess’ highly publicized (second) bankruptcy and



15,000 layoffs of unionized workers, Twinkies are finally re-emerging on grocery store shelves July 15. But they’re getting a bit of a makeover.Although Hostess has used the nostalgia-laden phrase “Hey, where’s the cream filling?” since 1996, a new slogan will be slapped on Twinkies’ boxes. The new tag line? “The Sweetest Comeback in the History of Ever.”

Hostess confirmed to Business Insider that that means “Hey, where’s the cream filling” is officially going into retirement.

While Hostess is certainly in need of a new look, there could be problems with completely phasing out the famous tag line, particularly since much of the outcry of Twinkies’ demise was fuelled by nostalgia.

A New York Times op-ed by Bich Minh Nguyen noted that even though she wouldn’t feed Twinkies to her kids due to its high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavours, she bought a 10-pack box of Twinkies after she heard Hostess was going out of business. “I can’t stop the nostalgia,” she wrote.

But Twinkies, bought for $410 million by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo Global Management with other Hostess cakes in March, is looking to start new era.

The new slogan takes on a funny, internet-friendly tone. And Hostess is even tweeting about the snack’s comeback:

That was its first tweet since November 16:

