A New 'Anti-Tinder' Dating App Matches You Based On Interests, Not Looks

There’s a slew of apps aiming to help you find your perfect match.



But a new app launching today, Twine, claims to be unlike any other dating service out there.

Twine matches you with compatible people nearby based on shared interests.

Once you log in, click “Twine” to find a match. You’ll see where the person is from and what you have in common. If you hit “Twine Now,” you can chat with the person. The app also offers suggested things to say to help break the ice.

If you want the other person to be able to see who you are, you can reveal your photo. You only get three Twines per day. But if you’re super active, you can get four.

Twine is different in a few ways, Twine co-founder Etan Berkowitz tells Business Insider.

There’s an even ratio of guys and girls.

Profile pictures are totally blurred at first (see screenshot below).

You chat and flirt first, and then see who you’re talking to, which is kind of similar to OkCupid’s Crazy Blind Date app.

Twine limits the number of curated connections per day.

Twine suggests icebreakers to help get the conversation going.

Tinder, the hot app that has generated more than 75 million matches, operates a bit differently. With Tinder, you swipe through a bunch of photos of people nearby. If there’s a mutual match, you can chat with each other.

Twine will always be completely free for users, Berkowitz says.

Twine, which has been incubated by Sourcebits, has raised $10 million from Sequoia Capital and IDG.

