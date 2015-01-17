Twin YouTube Stars Come Out As Gay To Their Dad In Emotional Viral Video

YouTube/TheRhodesBros Twin YouTube stars Austin (L) and Aaron (R) Rhodes

Since joining YouTube just six months ago after moving to Los Angeles from a small town in Ohio, fraternal twins Aaron and Austin Rhodes already have millions of views on their videos.

While most of the Rhodes Bros videos are of lighter fare like “How To Take A Selfie” or “Pros & Cons Of Being Twins,” their latest video took an emotional turn when they both decided to come out to their father as gay.

“Before this video is put out there, there is one more person who we need to tell,” the visibly anxious brothers explain to viewers. “We’ve come out to our entire family, except for our dad.”

“So we’re going to call him in this video. Since he lives in Ohio, we can’t meet him face to face. We’re going to let him know that we’re gay.”

The brothers dial their dad and stall for a few minutes, clearly nervous about the news they’re about to share.

Both boys become extremely emotional and can’t seem to get the words out.

Finally, Aaron musters up the strength to come out with the purpose of the call: “I don’t know how else to put it, but I’m gay… and Austin is too. And we just wanted to call and tell you.”

Austin quickly chimes in: “I just didn’t want you to find out through YouTube and I just wanted to be able to have that conversation, because I feel like we’re close enough, and I finally feel like I’m at that point now where I’m able to tell you, and I just want to be able to have you behind us 100%. I just don’t want you to not love us anymore.”

The Rhodes’ father quickly eases their anxiety.

“It’s the way things are, you know,” he tells them. “You’re growing people. You grew up in a much different generation than me. I just don’t really know what to say. You know I love you both, that will never change. You’ve gotta live your lives. You’ve gotta do what you gotta do.”

The call ends on a positive note, with their dad accepting of the news and assuring he loves them no matter what.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my entire life,” says Austin, breathing a sigh of relief after the call.

“I literally feel like ten million pounds have been lifted off my shoulders,” adds Aaron.

“Our message of this video is just to be yourself,” says Aaron. “Do whatever makes you happy.”

After the video was released late Wednesday, it already has over 5.5 million views and counting, by far the brothers’ most-viewed video ever.

Watch the emotional coming out video below:

