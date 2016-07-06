These identical twin sisters gave birth on the same day -- at the exact same time

Facebook/Today Show Sarah Mariuz and Leah Rodgers just brought twinning to a whole new level.

These identical twin sisters just gave birth at the same time — down to the exact minute.

Sarah Mariuz and Leah Rodgers, both 35, welcomed new babies last Thursday, the TODAY show reports. Rodgers gave birth at 1:18 am in Denver, Colorado, then Mariuz followed at 1:18 am in La Jolla, California. They had a boy and a girl, respectively.

The craziest part? The sisters didn’t even plan to sync their pregnancies.

Rodgers and Mariuz were celebrating last Thanksgiving together when they discovered they were both going to have babies.

“She showed up to my front door and…and I had this crazy twin intuition — I call it my ‘twintuition,'” Rodgers told TODAY. “And I knew she was pregnant, too.”

The sisters then revealed their pregnancies to the whole family, one right after the other. Their due dates were just four days apart. “We were jumping up and down, just so happy for each other,” Mariuz said. “Everyone was just in shock.”

Now, the mothers and their babies are healthy and recovering at home — and they’re planning an epic family reunion this holiday season.

Watch more of their story here:

Identical twin sisters give birth on same day at exact same time

“We’ve always lived in separate places … but certainly there’s another connection at the twin level.” http://on.today.com/29gkPog

Posted by Today Show on Tuesday, July 5, 2016

NOW WATCH: How Zoe Saldana got into amazing shape after having twins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.