Sorry, 'Twin Peaks' fans, Showtime's revival is being pushed back to 2017

Showtime’s much-anticipated “Twin Peaks” revival series is being pushed back to 2017.

The news broke during the CBS Corp. (owner of Showtime) earnings call on Tuesday with president and CEO Les Moonves, according to Variety.

Despite the chief’s statement, Showtime told the trade magazine that a 2016 premiere may still be possible. If not, it means that the show’s limited series return will miss its 25th anniversary.

While the return has been in development for more than a year, it hit a snag when Lynch said he would no longer be directing the series publicly via Twitter.

After 1 year and 4 months of negotiations, I left because not enough money was offered to do the script the way I felt it needed to be done.

— David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) April 5, 2015

This weekend I started to call actors to let them know I would not be directing. Twin Peaks may still be very much alive at Showtime.

— David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) April 5, 2015

About a month later, Showtime and Lynch were able to come to an agreement. Lynch was back to direct the nine episodes he and Frost had already written. There would also be a possiblity of more than nine episodes.

Dear Twitter Friends, the rumours are not what they seem ….. It is !!!Happening again. #TwinPeaks returns on @SHO_Network

— David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) May 16, 2015

During this past summer’s Television Critics Association press tour, Showtime president David Nevins said there was a chance the network would miss its 2016 goal of airing the series due to the agreement with Lynch for an open-ended amount of episodes.

Kyle MacLachlan is reprising his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. Also, Amanda

Seyfried will appear in multiple episodes as a newly created character. Many others from the original series are expected to return, including Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer.

Originally, “Twin Peaks” ran for two seasons from 1990-1991 on ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.