This Racy 'Breastaurant' Is The Fastest-Growing Food Chain In America

Twin Peaks is the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America.

The chain, which prides itself on being a racier version of Hooters, has 57 locations, writes Devin Leonard at Bloomberg Businessweek.

With $US165 million in sales last year, it’s the fastest-growing chain in the U.S., according to Leonard.

CEO Randy DeWitt credits his attractive, young waitresses with the chain’s epic success.

Staff are vigorously judged on appearance.

“The women get points for hair, makeup, slenderness, and the cleanliness of their uniforms: fur-lined boots, khaki hot pants, and skimpy plaid tops that accentuate their cleavage,” Leonard writes.

Waitresses are expected to “beguile the mostly male customers, flirting to get them to empty their wallets,” Leonard writes.

In addition to menu items with tongue-and-cheek names like “well-built sandwiches,” the chain pushes its extensive beer selection.

According to the Twin Peaks website, there are 16 beers on tap.

The chain also has frequent promotions for holidays and sporting events.

It’s Sundae Funday ;) Get up here for some of the best dessert you have ever had! pic.twitter.com/6nyPKaSbND

— TwinPeaksRestaurant (@TwinPeaksGirl) July 20, 2014

Franchises are spread out across the U.S.

Yelp reviewers praise the chain’s cold beer and awesome wings.

Many also noted that despite a general resemble nce to Hooters, Twin Peaks has a much better menu.

For some, the costumes are a little too racy.

“Lingerie night makes even me a little uncomfortable sometimes,” writes one patron in Houston, Texas.

But many customers’ top complaint is that the restaurant is always packed — speaking to the restaurant’s success.

Hooters’ costumes and menu have grown stale after more than 30 years in the business. Sales have steadily declined by roughly $US132 million since peaking at $US960 million in 2007, according to Technomic.

Hooters is now working on rehauling its image, to catch up to competitors like Twin Peaks and Tilted Kilt.

