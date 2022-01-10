Twin mansions that are connected by a 53-foot underground tunnel and have a quirky throne room are on sale for $3.1 million

A pair of twin-style Victorian mansions in Carthage, Missouri, have hit the market at $3.1 million and are connected by an underground tunnel. The homes are nestled in a nearly 13-acre lot. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com

The original dwelling on the 13-acre lot was built in 1890 and named after Civil War veteran Dr. John Carter. It has an idyllic wrap-around porch and is home to a Liberty tree dating to 1776. The Carter House has a wrap-around porch. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: House Beautiful

Both the external and interiors of the older house were restored with “great sensitivity,” according to the Willis Team listing specialists. Inside the Carter House. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

There are plenty of chandeliers dotted around and intricate woodwork on the ceilings. Ornate woodwork features on the ceiling. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

History and traditional decor is everywhere in the first abode, where stained glass windows make an appearance in the kitchen. Stained glass windows are a highlight of one of the kitchens. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

Together with the second home, known as the carriage house, the mansions have a total of eight bedrooms that look fit for royalty. Some of the rooms are lit with opulent chandeliers. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

But there are plenty of modern fixtures, including a subterranean bar with exposed brick and marble furnishings. The original house comes fully equipped with a subterranean bar and a den area. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

The bar isn’t the only underground fixture. To get to the carriage house, you can either walk on over above ground or traverse a 53-foot (16.15m) tunnel. The tunnel is well lit. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

According to the New York Post, a woman by the name of Ruth I. Kolpin Rubison bought the original property after first renting it in 1963, and built the second home with all sorts of additions. The second home on the property was built to accommodate Rubison’s age. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: New York Post

Ron Petersen Sr, the late owner’s son, told the Joplin Globe his mother saw the carriage house as a place she could “convalesce” and built it with her age in mind, the New York Post reported. That’s why there’s elevator access to all three floors. You can take an elevator or the stairs in the second abode. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: New York Post.

Perhaps slightly more modern in style, the carriage house has an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The carriage house includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

The second abode is even bigger than the original and has plenty of space to entertain guests. This room looks fit for serious business meetings. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

And just like the older mansion, the newer one has an indoor bar. The second home also has a swanky indoor bar. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

According to the listing, the second house comes with a beauty parlor on the second floor and a jetted bath perfect for pampering. The listing says the home comes with a jetted tub. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

It also has a theatre room, so you can sit back and watch a movie in complete comfort. The property comes with a theatre room. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

Just steps away from both mansions is the on-site chapel fit with a set of wooden pews. For the religiously-inclined, there’s an on-site chapel. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: Realtor.com.

Topping off the property is another building, home to its very own throne room, built out of the lumber from one of the Liberty trees on-site that blew down during a storm in 1998. The actual throne is built out of a tree that dates all the way back to American independence. Holmes Photography, Carthage Mo Source: New York Post