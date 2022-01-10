Twin mansions that are connected by a 53-foot underground tunnel and have a quirky throne room are on sale for $3.1 million

- Twin-style Victorian mansions connected by an underground tunnel are on sale in Missouri.
- Priced at $3.1 million, the homes have an array of indoor bars and a quirky throne room.
- The older house on the land was built in 1890 and is home to a Liberty tree dating back to 1776.
A pair of twin-style Victorian mansions in Carthage, Missouri, have hit the market at $3.1 million and are connected by an underground tunnel.
The original dwelling on the 13-acre lot was built in 1890 and named after Civil War veteran Dr. John Carter. It has an idyllic wrap-around porch and is home to a Liberty tree dating to 1776.
Both the external and interiors of the older house were restored with “great sensitivity,” according to the Willis Team listing specialists.
There are plenty of chandeliers dotted around and intricate woodwork on the ceilings.
History and traditional decor is everywhere in the first abode, where stained glass windows make an appearance in the kitchen.
Together with the second home, known as the carriage house, the mansions have a total of eight bedrooms that look fit for royalty.
But there are plenty of modern fixtures, including a subterranean bar with exposed brick and marble furnishings.
The bar isn’t the only underground fixture. To get to the carriage house, you can either walk on over above ground or traverse a 53-foot (16.15m) tunnel.
According to the New York Post, a woman by the name of Ruth I. Kolpin Rubison bought the original property after first renting it in 1963, and built the second home with all sorts of additions.
Ron Petersen Sr, the late owner’s son, told the Joplin Globe his mother saw the carriage house as a place she could “convalesce” and built it with her age in mind, the New York Post reported. That’s why there’s elevator access to all three floors.
Perhaps slightly more modern in style, the carriage house has an open-plan kitchen and dining area.
The second abode is even bigger than the original and has plenty of space to entertain guests.
And just like the older mansion, the newer one has an indoor bar.
According to the listing, the second house comes with a beauty parlor on the second floor and a jetted bath perfect for pampering.
It also has a theatre room, so you can sit back and watch a movie in complete comfort.
Just steps away from both mansions is the on-site chapel fit with a set of wooden pews.
Topping off the property is another building, home to its very own throne room, built out of the lumber from one of the Liberty trees on-site that blew down during a storm in 1998.
“This property blows your mind,” listing agent Stephanie Willis told Insider. “If you think the pictures and video tour are incredible, you should see it in person.”