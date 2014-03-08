Twin Cyclones Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Drought-Stricken Queensland

Last year Cyclone Oswald brought flooding before drought conditions returned to Queensland. Photo Getty/Chris Hyde

Twin cyclones are expected to hit northern Queensland within days, coming from opposite sides of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts they will bring heavy rain and flash flooding as the state suffers its largest drought in history, with almost 80 per cent of Queensland affected.

The first is expected to cross at Weipa as a category two cyclone about 4am on Monday. The second system is expected to cross the east coast at Bowen at roughly the same time, but as a lesser category one cyclone, reports The Guardian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.