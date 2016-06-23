Twilio, the closely watched tech IPO, is already beating Wall Street expectations

Twilio Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson

San Francisco-based Twilio, which provides phone and text-message services to app developers, has priced its much-anticipated IPO at $15 per share.

Twilio is now valued at $1.23 billion, beating the company’s last private valuation of around $1 billion.

That’s an important milestone for the dozens of privately held “unicorn” startups nervously wondering whether their valuations of $1 billion or more will translate to the public markets.

Twilio had previously said that it expected to price the offering between $12 and $14 per share, so it’s already exceeding expectations.

Silicon Valley is watching this deal closely. Twilio is the second overall tech IPO of the year, and the first so-called unicorn startup with a private valuation of $1 billion to go public so far in 2016. Investors will be reading the tea leaves.

Twilio is offering 10 million shares for sale in this IPO, meaning that it’s raised $150 million. Twilio has also granted the offering underwriters the option to buy up to 1.5 million additional shares in the next 30 days, which could net the company another $22.5 million.

Shares of Twilio are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker “TWLO.”

Founded in 2008, Twilio has raised $233 million in venture capital in its lifetime, from investors including Salesforce Ventures, Amazon, and Chris Sacca’s Lowercase Capital. Twilio had most recently raised $130 million at $11.31 a share in a July 2015 round led by T. Rowe Price.

Companies like Uber and Nordstrom rely on Twilio’s service to send text messages and make automated phone calls to customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.