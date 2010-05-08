Meet Twilio, One Of The Hottest Startups In San Francisco

Photo: Twilio
San Francisco based Twilio makes APIs that let web developers easily build phone and SMS capabilities into their apps.Twilio charges flat rates for calls, texts, and phone numbers. It’s an attractive business because the margins are ample and developers have traditionally had to pay exorbitant sums to accomplish similar feats.
The company faces increasing competition from other startups in the space, but it’s a huge market, and Twilio is growing rapidly, with over 9,000 developers now using its platform. Much of its business comes from other startups, but it has also worked with some major brands like Sony.
In December, Twilio raised a $3.7 million round of venture capital led by Union Square Ventures, and is now aggressively hiring. They’ve also moved into a spacious San Francisco office that can handle their expansion.
It’s a great space, perfect for entertaining its customers and fellow startuppers. We recently dropped by to chat with Twilio and took some pictures.
There's lots of room to lounge too. There is no law in California against having a startup without Rock Band in the office, but we gather it's frowned upon.
Many of Twilio's customers are other startups, so they do a lot of entertaining. They can't have their guests going away thirsty.
But this IS a place of business. Jeff Lindsay, core team engineer, looks relaxed, but he's on his grind.
Cofounder and CEO Jeff Lawson wasn't on hand when we visited, but we've obtained evidence that he exists and inhabits the office.
Twilio's office came equipped with this impressive-looking server rack. It's arguably overkill as a shelf for this one, regular old wireless router.
Before Twilio, the office was inhabited by a gaming company, hence the Space Invaders on the conference room windows. Sadly, the interior of the room was off-limits to nosy journalists.
Twilio's future? This shot was taken during a developer event in the offices, but clearly the startup has room for its next batch of hires.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.