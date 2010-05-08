Meet Twilio, One Of The Hottest Startups In San Francisco

Photo: Twilio

San Francisco based Twilio makes APIs that let web developers easily build phone and SMS capabilities into their apps.Twilio charges flat rates for calls, texts, and phone numbers. It’s an attractive business because the margins are ample and developers have traditionally had to pay exorbitant sums to accomplish similar feats.



The company faces increasing competition from other startups in the space, but it’s a huge market, and Twilio is growing rapidly, with over 9,000 developers now using its platform. Much of its business comes from other startups, but it has also worked with some major brands like Sony.

In December, Twilio raised a $3.7 million round of venture capital led by Union Square Ventures, and is now aggressively hiring. They’ve also moved into a spacious San Francisco office that can handle their expansion.

It’s a great space, perfect for entertaining its customers and fellow startuppers. We recently dropped by to chat with Twilio and took some pictures.

