'Twilight' Tickets Will Go On Sale October 1

For Twi-hards, the wait is finally over. Fandango announced when it will release tickets for the final film in “The Twilight Saga.”



October 1 at midnight.

That’s six weeks before the movie’s release date.

This isn’t the first time tickets have come out weeks in advance for films.

It’s becoming a trend that has dated back a few years with tickets going on sale earlier and earlier.

“Avatar“: August 26, 2009 Release Date: December 18, 2009

“The Hunger Games“: February 22, 2012 Release Date: March 23, 2012

“The Dark Knight Rises“: June 11 Release Date: July 21

Lionsgate and Summit have also announced a screening of all five films in “The Twilight Saga” at select theatres.

Earlier this year, theatres did the same leading up to “The Avengers” and the release of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“The Avengers” Ultimate Marvel Marathon in May sold 30,000 tickets, while AMC’s Dark Knight Trilogy event sold more than 60,000 advance tickets.

