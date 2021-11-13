‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner engaged to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Taylor Lautner revealed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Taylor Dome.

The couple uploaded matching photos of Lautner’s proposal to Instagram on Saturday.

Lautner, 29, and Dome have been dating for three years, according to People.

Taylor Lautner is getting married!

The “Twilight” star revealed on Saturday that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome on November 11.

Lautner shared two photos of him proposing to Dome on Instagram with the caption, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

The photos featured Lautner, 29, and Dome surrounded by flower bouquets illuminated by nearby candles.

Dome shared one of the proposal photos on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

In the comment section, Lautner teased his future wife, writing: “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

People reported that Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

The outlet reported Lautner and Dome – a registered nurse – announced their relationship in 2018 with a Halloween-themed Instagram post.

In March, Lautner gushed about Dome in Instagram post for her birthday.

“You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you,” Lautner wrote.

Representatives for Lautner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.