Twilight Pays Off Big Time For Its Stars

Before this weekend’s Twilight box-office bonanza, Summit Entertainment was just the little Wall Street-backed independent studio that could—cease to exist in a few years. So it’s not surprising that Twilight‘s leads, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were each reportedly only paid $2 million for their work on the $37 million film.



But now that Twilight has already topped $74 million in box-office revenues and likely broken even, Summit will reportedly pay Stewart and Pattinson each $12 million upfront as well as a portion of the back-end gross for their work in the movie version of the second book, New Moon. We bet Stewart’s rep at the tiny Gersh Agency and Robert’s agent and manager at endeavour and 3 Arts will be happy to hear this news.

The Chicago Sun-Times: [S]ources say stars Robert Pattinson, 22, and Kristin Stewart, 18, will get huge salary boosts from the $2 million each earned for “Twilight” — reportedly $10 million more, per film, plus a nice percentage of the future movies’ box-office take.

Meanwhile, is Catherine Hardwicke pulling a Matthew Weiner? The woman who broke the record for highest grossing opening weekend for a female director hasn’t yet signed on for the sequel. Curiously, both Hardwicke and Weiner are repped by CAA. Coincidence?

While Pattinson and Stewart are coming back as the romantic vampire Edward Cullen and his young human love Bella Swan, it’s not confirmed that director Catherine Hardwicke will be back behind the camera. The director told the AP Sunday, ”I want to be sure that [the second film is] going to be done right. I don’t want to rush into it. It’s not like ‘Friday, the 13th’ or ‘Halloween,’ you can’t just do it super fast and knock another one out.” Hardwicke indicated she wanted to be sure she and the film’s producers were on the same page going forward.

