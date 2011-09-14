True Blood Spoilers, Twilight Nuptials, Expendables High Test(osterone) Casting & CBOT Becomes The Daily Planet

While the world awaits the economic fate of Europe and the U.S. political circus rages on, Hollywood continues to churn in their ‘magic factory’, breaking new bits sure to excite the box office faithful.



Raelle Tucker talks True Blood Season 5

Season 4 of True Blood is officially done, and the shocking finale saw the deaths of (SPOILER ALERT!) Jesus, Marnie, Nan, and possibly Tara. Today, co-executive producer Raelle Tucker tossed out a couple of hints as to what Season 5 of True Blood will look like.

First, in the summer of 2012, we’ll meet some new characters, as well as focus on some characters that haven’t quite gotten their due. This is what Raelle Tucker had to say.

“There will be a very significant, strong, mysterious woman at the centre of one of our main stories next year. That will be a very familiar and compelling character. It may be someone you’ve heard of before. Season 5 will explore more fairies, new fairies, fairies in a way you haven’t really seen fairies. We will all, as well as Sookie, come to understand fairies more than in previous seasons.“

Raelle Tucker went onto reveal that the identity of the wolf seen growling at Sam (Sam Trammell) near the end of the Season 4 finale will be revealed, but he would not confirm if it was Alcide’s (Joe Manganiello) father, who is a fixture in the fifth of Charlaine Harris‘ Sookie Stackhouse novels. As well, Russell (Denis O’Hare ) will be back.

“Russell is not dead. It’s safe to assume the king of Mississippi is not gone for good.“

Also look for Sookie’s (Anna Paquin) independent streak to continue next year.

“While there will always be romance in Sookie’s life, Sookie at the moment is choosing herself over all of them. I think that will continue to play into season 5.“

Get more from Raelle Tucker about True Blood Season 5:

Sylvester Stallone will Fight Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Expendables 2

The cast for The Expendables 2 is coming together quite nicely, with Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all confirmed to be taking on roles in this highly anticipated sequel. Sly, has also confirmed Nicolas Cage in some capacity, and he wants to get John Travolta in there too.

The Expendables 2 is in development and stars Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film is directed by Simon West.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Trailer!

The first trailer for the most anticipated movie event of the year: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. To get your first taste of this romantic thriller, which finally sees Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) getting married, click on the video below.



The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 comes to theatres November 18th, 2011 and stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Anna Kendrick, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli. The film is directed by Bill Condon.

Man of Steel Photo Reveals the Daily Planet!

Director Zack Snyder has moved his Man of Steel production to Chicago, Illinois, where he is currently using the Chicago Board of Trade Building as a stand-in for The Daily Planet. The first picture of this iconic DC Comics print media outlet has arrived, which you can check out by clicking on the preview of the image below.

Man of Steel comes to theatres June 14th, 2013 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

