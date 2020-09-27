62 details you probably missed in all of the 'Twilight' movies

Summit Entertainment Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starred in ‘Twilight.’

Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” book series inspired five popular movies that were released between 2008 and 2012. The supernatural story of a vampire and human falling in love became a widespread success, despite its niche(at the time) premise.

The series has some pretty dedicated fans, but even the biggest “Twihards” may have missed some of these hidden gems.

Here are some of the details, references, and mistakes that you probably didn’t notice throughout “The Twilight Saga” films.

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for “The Twilight Saga.”

No one seems to be driving the truck Bella and Charlie stop for.

Summit Entertainment In ‘Twilight,’ a large truck rolls through an intersection, but no driver is visible.

In “Twilight,” when Charlie first drives his daughter, Bella, into Forks, he pauses at an intersection and a large blue truck passes by.

This seems like a fairly normal moment, but viewers paying close attention may notice that there isn’t a visible driver in the truck, so it appears to be driving itself.

Forks High School is based on an actual school, and the film even used its real mascot and colours.

Summit Entertainment Bella attends Forks High School in the series.

Throughout the first three films, there are several scenes set at Bella’s school, Forks High School, which was based on a real institution in Forks, Washington – even though the movies weren’t shot there.

Just like the real-life high school, Forks High School’s colours in the “Twilight” series are blue and gold and its mascot is the Spartans, based on a few scenes in the gym and around the building.

Bella’s classmate, Mike, is even shown wearing a blue-and-gold letterman jacket with a large “F” on the front that was lent to the production by the actual school.

During the cafeteria scene, Edward reacts to the realisation that he can’t read Bella’s thoughts.

Summit Entertainment Edward has the power to read minds.

The first time Bella sees Edward is when the Cullens walk into the school cafeteria for lunch.

While Jessica and Angela are explaining who the Cullens are, Edward is smirking – which makes sense since vampires have enhanced hearing and Edward can read minds, so he knows what they’re talking about. Once Bella looks over at his table, Edward’s eyebrows narrow, Alice glances at him worriedly, and they both seem confused.

These simple facial movements appear to be Edward’s real-time reaction to realising he can’t read Bella’s thoughts, which viewers find out later in the film.

The Cullens all wear jewellery that features their family crest, which isn’t in the books.

Summit Entertainment Rosalie and Alice both wear necklaces with the family crest.

Each member of the Cullen family has a piece of jewellery featuring the same symbol. This isn’t in the books, and it’s never fully explained in the movies, but the symbol is largely agreed to be the Cullen-family crest.

In a few of the films, Edward, Emmett, Esme, and Jasper all wear the crest on a bracelet, Carlisle has the crest on a ring, and Rosalie and Alice both have it on their necklaces.

During a scene where Bella falls, Kristen Stewart seems to be wearing knee pads.

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart played Bella in ‘The Twilight Saga.’

There are several moments throughout “The Twilight Saga” that show how clumsy Bella is.

One such moment shows her slipping on ice when she’s walking outside, and during this scene, the knee pads actress Kristen Stewart seems to be wearing for the “stunt” are rather noticeable under her skinny jeans.

In the scene, Bella falls on her butt – not her knees.

Bella and Edward win the golden onion in biology.

Summit Entertainment Their biology teacher gives them a golden onion.

During the first biology lesson that Edward and Bella talk to each other in “Twilight,” they’re working on studying onion cells under a microscope. The teacher announces that the first group to correctly complete the assignment will win “a golden onion,” which actually looks like a spray-painted vegetable.

After the classroom scene, Bella is holding said onion prize as they walk down the hallway, which apparently means they won the challenge even though it’s never mentioned.

Edward holds an apple during the film to recreate the “Twilight” book cover.

Summit Entertainment The films’ make a point of recreating the books’ cover art.

While talking to Edward in the cafeteria, Bella drops an apple. When Edward catches it, the camera lingers in a close-up shot of his hands cradling the red apple.

This moment mimics the image on the “Twilight” book cover, which shows a red apple being held in two hands.

James has a tattoo in the movie despite the fact that he’s a vampire with diamond-hard skin.

Summit Entertainment Cam Gigandet as James in ‘Twilight.’

James’ appearance in the first film is fairly different from how he’s described in the book. For example, the movie show James with blonde rather than light-brown hair.

However, in addition to these understandable minor changes, the fact that James has a visible tattoo seems like a mistake.

Vampires in the “Twilight” universe only seem to scar when they are bit by other vampires, so a vampire having a tattoo should be impossible as their skin would heal from any needle capable of penetrating it.

When Bella is turned at the end of the series, her human scars disappear, so it also doesn’t seem like this could’ve been left over from before he was a vampire.

James’ visible ink is the actual tattoo of the actor portraying him, Cam Gigandet, but it perhaps should have been covered up for the film to avoid confusion.

Apotamkin are from a real Indigenous American legend, but they aren’t synonymous with vampires.

Summit Entertainment Bella does research on vampires in ‘Twilight.’

When Bella is researching vampires, she sees a result for “The cold one: Apotamkin.”

Apotamkin are creatures from real Indigenous American legends, but they aren’t described as vampires. Instead, the actual legend describes them as a type of sea serpent with fangs.

When Edward is in the sunny meadow, his face is sparkly but his hands are not.

Summit Entertainment The sun appears to be shining in a very specific spot of the meadow.

In the “Twilight” universe, vampire skin sparkles in the sunlight, so when Edward is lying with Bella in the sunny meadow, his face goes all glittery.

However, his hands are also exposed – and even though the film makes it look like there is only one ray of sunlight shining down, they are in a shadeless meadow – so they should probably be sparkling too.

Bella wears the same ring and bracelets throughout several movies.

Summit Entertainment Bella seems to have a few pieces of signature jewellery.

Bella wears a thick, dark bracelet on her left wrist in “Twilight.” She also has a ring that she wears on her right pointer finger and another bracelet on her right wrist.

All three pieces of jewellery can also be spotted on Bella during the later films in the series.

The Cullens’ house has several features that aren’t actually necessary for vampires.

Summit Entertainment Vampires don’t need a fully functioning kitchen.

When Bella first visits the Cullens’ house, they mention that the kitchen had never been used before since vampires don’t need to eat food. However, despite not needing the room at all, when they go to make her dinner for Bella, they have all the necessary gadgets and housewares at the ready.

There is also a working fireplace, which we see lit in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” – another seemingly impractical home feature since vampires don’t need temperature control like humans do.

Robert Pattinson is actually playing the piano in one of the first movie’s most memorable scenes.

Summit Entertainment Robert Pattinson played Edward in ‘The Twilight Saga.’

Edward plays the piano for Bella when she first visits his house, and the intimate scene is one of the most popular in the series.

But fans may not have realised that actor Robert Pattinson is actually playing the piano, and he does it again during “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” when he plays a lullaby for his character’s daughter.

Pattinson also has two original songs on the “Twilight” movie soundtrack.

Bella and her father sit in the same booth both times they go to the diner in “Twilight.”

Summit Entertainment Charlie and Bella eat at a diner in the first film.

At the beginning of the first movie, it’s stated that Charlie gets the same dessert at the diner each Thursday, so it’s not that surprising that he also seems to have a regular booth.

Bella and Charlie sit in the same corner booth both times they visit the diner in the film.

Meyer makes a cameo in one of the diner scenes.

Summit Entertainment Stephenie Meyer is the author of the ‘Twilight’ book series.

In one of the diner scenes when Charlie and Bella meet up for dinner, the book series’ author, Meyer, makes a cameo.

She’s seen sitting at the counter working on her laptop.

It’s unclear if vampires have reflections throughout “The Twilight Saga.”

Summit Entertainment In one scene, Edward appears in a mirror, but in another, he doesn’t

At the end of the first movie, Edward fights James in a dance studio full of mirrors.

During this scene, both vampires have clear reflections in the mirrors around them. However, during the opening of “New Moon,” Edward doesn’t have a reflection when he stands in front of a mirror in Bella’s dream.

As she discusses with Edward, Bella’s dream is about her fear of growing old while Edward will always be the same age. Since it was already established that vampires in the “Twilight” universe do have reflections, Edward’s lack of a reflection in the dream sequence could be an error.

Victoria can be seen at the school dance before her grand reveal.

Summit Entertainment Rachelle Lefevre played Victoria in ‘Twilight’ and ‘New Moon.’

When Bella and Edward first walk into the dance at the end of “Twilight,” Victoria is actually standing by the entrance.

The villainous vampire isn’t revealed until the very end of the movie, when viewers see her standing above the dancing couple, but the inclusion of her in the entryway scene shows that she was actually at the dance the entire time.

Edward talks about the Volturi in public, despite knowing how seriously the society takes its secrecy.

Summit Entertainment The Volturi end up clashing with the Cullens.

The Volturi are an elite society of powerful vampires that enforce rules for other vampires to live by. They help keep the existence of vampires a secret from humans and end up becoming a major part of the series.

Edward knows how seriously the Volturi take the secrecy – and that they would kill him if he publicly revealed the existence of vampires – however, the first time he talks to Bella about the Volturi is while they are watching a movie in a classroom full of fellow students.

This seems like an unnecessary risk given that anyone in the classroom could have overheard their conversation, and Edward could have waited to talk to Bella about the Volturi until they were alone.

The dream catcher Jacob gives Bella can be seen hanging from her bed in several movies.

Summit Entertainment Bella keeps the dream catcher throughout the series.

Jacob gives Bella a dream catcher for her birthday in “New Moon,” and she hangs it on her bed, where it can be seen throughout the rest of the movie.

Hawk-eyed viewers can also spot the dreamcatcher hanging from the same spot on her bed in “Eclipse.”

Vampires show up in pictures in the “Twilight” series.

Summit Entertainment A lot of vampire legends contradict this.

During the birthday party she throws for Bella in “New Moon,” Alice uses Bella’s camera to take a picture of Edward and Bella, suggesting that vampires can appear in pictures in the “Twilight” universe.

This is confirmed when Bella prints out the pictures and Edward is clearly visible – this contradicts many vampire myths that claim the creatures can’t be caught on film.

The Cullens’ piano is destroyed in “New Moon,” but it’s replaced before “Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

Summit Entertainment Edward plays the piano again in the final film.

In “New Moon,” while the family is preventing Jasper from attacking Bella, the Cullens’ piano is destroyed. However, the piano is back in the same spot in perfect shape by the last movie.

The blood and gauze Carlisle sets on fire resemble the art on the “New Moon” book cover.

Summit Entertainment There was a creative interpretation of the book’s cover art in ‘New Moon.’

As Carlisle tends to the cut on Bella’s arm after Jasper’s outburst, he drops the used gauze into a bowl. When he is finished treating her, he sets the bloody gauze on fire, likely to remove the scent of blood for the other vampires in the house.

The camera lingers on this bowl, and the blood and gauze seem to resemble the red-and-white tulip on the cover of the “New Moon” book.

Edward alludes to being damned in the first movie.

Summit Entertainment There are vague discussions about religion in the series.

Bella has a conversation about the fate of vampires when Carlisle is tending to her injured arm in “New Moon,” and in the same film, Edward explains that the main reason he doesn’t want to turn Bella into a vampire is because he doesn’t want to damn her.

But that’s not the first time he’s referenced these beliefs.

In “Twilight,” after driving Bella to school, Edward alludes to his own damnation when he says, “I’m breaking all the rules now anyway, since I’m going to hell.”

When Bella prints the picture of her and Edward, her screen shows pictures of her other friends too.

Summit Entertainment Bella takes pictures of her school friends with her new camera.

Charlie gives Bella a camera for her birthday, which Bella brings to school with her, presumably to take pictures of her friends. This is the same camera that Alice later uses to photograph Bella and Edward at her birthday party.

After the party, when Bella prints out the picture Alice took of her and Edward, her computer screen shows pictures of other characters too, like Eric and Jessica.

The Cullens and Bella both seem to use iCloud emails.

Summit Entertainment The email addresses are shown during a scene in ‘New Moon.’

When Bella attempts to email Alice after the Cullens move away in “New Moon,” she addresses the emails to [email protected], and her own address is [email protected]

These email addresses, ending in me.com, are acceptable iCloud formats, and as Bella is sending out the email, the camera pulls back enough to show that her computer is a Mac as well.

Jacob has a wolf paw print on the back of his shirt before he’s a werewolf.

Summit Entertainment The paw print foreshadows his future as a werewolf.

In “New Moon,” Jacob and Bella fix up old motorcycles together to distract her from Edward leaving.

During one of the bike-fixing scenes, there is a faint wolf paw print on the bottom part of Jacob’s shirt – most likely a sly bit of foreshadowing since Jacob turns into a werewolf a little later in the film.

In “New Moon,” the school cafeteria provides glass cups, real plates, and metal utensils.

Summit Entertainment It’s fancier than most high-school lunch rooms.

Most cafeteria scenes in movies show characters drinking out of disposable containers and eating with plastic utensils, which is also what many real high-school lunch experiences are like.

In “New Moon,” however, Bella’s friends are drinking out of glasses and appear to be using real bowls, plates, and utensils.

In addition to being a little unrealistic for a small-town public high school, the students in the lunch scenes from the first movie don’t use this fine-dining ware.

There are posters for fake films at the movie theatre.

Summit Entertainment Bella, Jacob, and Mike see a movie together in ‘New Moon.’

When Bella goes to the movies with Mike and Jacob in “New Moon,” they see “Face Punch.” Mike had also previously asked Bella if she wanted to see a romantic comedy called “Love Spelled Backwards is Love.”

According to director Chris Weitz, both of these titles were made up for the film, and the design team even created fake posters for the background of the scenes.

Charlie drinks the same brand of beer a few times, and it’s actually made in Washington.

Summit Entertainment Charlie can be seen drinking Rainier beer in a few scenes.

When Billy and Jacob visit Bella’s house in “Twilight,” Billy brings beer that Charlie calls “Vitamin R.” Charlie drinks the same beer with a red R logo every time he’s shown drinking alcohol throughout the series.

The brand is actually Rainier beer, a Seattle-based brewing company, which makes sense since the film takes place in Washington.

Bella’s foot is missing from a scene.

Summit Entertainment Bella’s foot seems to have been accidentally removed from a scene in the meadow.

During a flashback sequence in “New Moon” that shows Edward and Bella in the same meadow from “Twilight,” her left foot is missing.

Her right foot is clearly visible, and her left leg is fully there, but the space where her foot should be is empty save for the grass in the field.

Jacob doesn’t need to wear a jacket on the beach once he becomes a werewolf.

Summit Entertainment Bella wears a jacket in both scenes, but Jacob ditches his once he’s a werewolf.

When Bella first goes to La Push, Washington, with her friends in “Twilight,” she and Jacob are both bundled up in jackets as they walk along the beach. However, after Jacob becomes a werewolf in “New Moon,” he walks on the same beach in just a T-shirt – even though Bella is still wearing a jacket.

Jacob later explains that werewolves have a higher body temperature and don’t get cold as easily as humans.

Victoria’s hair colour changes throughout the series, and so does the actress who portrays her.

Summit Entertainment Bryce Dallas Howard took over as Victoria in ‘Eclipse.’

In “Twilight,” Victoria has blonde hair, but in”New Moon,” her hair is instead a very vivid red-ish orange. Her hair colour changes again in the third movie to a more muted auburn, however, that may be due to the fact that a completely different actress portrayed the role in “Eclipse.”

New actress aside, the red hair colour more closely aligns with how Victoria was described in the books.

Bella’s arm has a bite-mark scar from the first movie.

Summit Entertainment Bella’s scar is still visible in later films.

James, the tracker vampire that hunts her in the first movie, bites Bella on her right arm during the big fight scene. Edward stops the venom from turning her into a vampire, but the bite still scars Bella.

The bite mark can be seen on her arm throughout the series until she becomes a vampire herself.

Alice travels by plane in broad daylight without any apparent issues.

Summit Entertainment The vampires can’t be seen in public when it’s sunny.

When Alice and Bella realise that Edward is going to attempt to force the Volturi to kill him, they both take a plane to Italy to try to stop him.

We don’t actually see the pair on the plane, but we do see their conversation in the car on the way to the airport followed by a shot of a plane taking off. By the next scene, they’re in Italy.

The plane is clearly travelling during the daytime, so Alice’s vampire skin would have been sparkling noticeably, but neither Bella nor Alice discuss this at all.

The festival that Bella and Alice drive through is based on a real Italian tradition.

Summit Entertainment The Feast of St. Mark is celebrated in Italy every April.

A “St. Marcus Day” festival is well underway when Bella and Alice arrive in Italy, and Alice explains that the festival is the celebration of the “expulsion of vampires from the city.”

Although that’s a made-up holiday, some Italians do celebrate the Feast of St. Mark, known as La Festa di San Marco, which commemorates the death of the Catholic saint – and doesn’t have anything to do with vampires.

A child sees Edward’s skin sparkle when he attempts to reveal himself as a vampire, but there aren’t any consequences.

Summit Entertainment He plans to walk in the sun in front of all the people at the festival.

Edward plans on removing his shirt at noon during the Italian festival, knowing that the Volturi will kill him for publicly revealing himself as a vampire in front of so many human witnesses.

Bella reaches Edward before he can fully step out into the sunlight, but by the time she stops him, he is already shirtless and sparkling where he’s standing. A child sees this and tugs on someone’s robe to show them, but we never see if the adult notices Edward.

Even if no one but the child saw Edward sparkle, and the child never told anyone, it still seems odd that the movie made a point of showing us that Edward’s stunt was noticed without this actually having any consequences.

Bella correctly predicts that people will assume she is getting married so young because she is pregnant.

Summit Entertainment Her school friends make the assumption at her wedding.

While discussing marriage with Edward at the beginning of “Eclipse,” Bella is at first opposed to the idea. She tells Edward that people will assume that they’re getting married so young because she’s pregnant.

During her wedding in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” Bella’s classmates prove her right.

Jessica asks Angela if she thinks Bella will be “showing” and when Angela says that Bella isn’t pregnant, Jessica asks, “Who else gets married at 18?”

Bella has a wolf painting in her bedroom.

Summit Entertainment The painting may have something to do with her relationship with Jacob.

There is a wolf painting next to the door inside Bella’s bedroom that’s noticeable several times throughout the first three movies.

The painting is probably a subtle foreshadowing of the existence of werewolves in the “Twilight” universe and Bella’s connection to Jacob, but it could also just be standard Pacific Northwest home decor.

We don’t get to know what the gift Bella cut her hand opening in “New Moon” is until the next movie.

Summit Entertainment They added the scene to the end of the ‘New Moon’ movie as a cliffhanger.

Bella gets a paper cut while opening a gift from Esme and Carlisle in the “New Moon” movie. Since the blood from her cut causes Jasper to try and attack her, viewers never get to see what the gift is.

In “Eclipse,” Edward reminds Bella about the plane tickets his “parents” got for her birthday, which she and Edward use to visit her mother, so that’s apparently what was in the gift from the previous film.

Bella only discusses her college options in one movie scene.

Summit Entertainment Bella doesn’t seem all that concerned about what she’s going to tell her parents.

When Bella visits her mum in “Eclipse,” she tells her that she is considering going to the University of Alaska for college. But her actual plan for life after high school is marrying Edward and becoming a vampire.

Bella and Edward do get married, but they struggle to explain her absence while she is pregnant and a newly turned vampire.

If Bella had told her parents that she was indeed going to college somewhere, her absence could have been explained with something a bit more realistic than the “medical centre in Switzerland” excuse that she ends up using.

The missing-person report about Riley Biers contradicts with Charlie’s notes.

Summit Entertainment They differ on what the victim was wearing when he was last seen.

Riley, a teenager from Forks, goes missing at the beginning of “Eclipse,” and we later find out that he was actually turned into a vampire and forced to join Victoria’s army.

When Charlie is going over his case notes in the kitchen, viewers can also clearly see the missing-person poster that was hung around town. According to Charlie’s notes, Riley was last seen wearing a grey shirt, something green, a brown trench coat, and brown boots.

However, the missing-person poster states that Riley was wearing blue jeans, a light-coloured T-shirt, and black shoes.

Bella appears to be wearing the bracelet Jacob gave her when Edward proposes.

Summit Entertainment The bracelet has a wolf charm on it.

For graduation, Jacob gives Bella a bracelet with a wolf charm that he made. Edward first notices this on Bella’s wrist when they are going to meet with the werewolves to practice fighting, but that’s not the only time it’s visible.

When Edward presents Bella with her engagement ring, she appears to be wearing the wolf bracelet on her right wrist.

Each member of the wolf pack has a distinct look, which makes Jacob easy to identify.

Summit Entertainment Some of the werewolves have different-coloured coats.

Most of the werewolves we see have similar dark-grey coats and are about the same size. However, the wolves who have more important roles are easier to identify.

The leader of the pack, Sam, is a large black wolf, and Jacob’s closest wolf friends, Leah and Seth, are smaller with lighter coats than the other wolves.

Jacob is the easiest to pick out, as his fur is redder than the others.

There’s another book-cover scene in “Eclipse.”

Amazon; Summit Entertainment Most fans think that Bella’s ribbon of blood is supposed to mimic the book cover.

It may not be as literal as the other cover cameos, but the red-ribbon cover art from “Eclipse” is most commonly associated with the ribbon of blood that flows down Bella’s arm when she’s trying to distract Victoria and Reily from killing Edward and Jacob during the film’s big fight scene.

When vampires are injured during the fight scene, their bodies shatter like ice.

Summit Entertainment Vampires can only be killed by dismembering and burning them.

From the very first movie, it is established that vampires have very cold skin.

In “Eclipse,” it’s shown that their bodies crack like ice when they are killed, and the sound effects used when Edward attacks Victoria also sound like shattering ice.

Meyer wrote a whole separate novella for Bree Tanner from “Eclipse.”

Summit Entertainment Bree is the protagonist of ‘The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner.’

Bree Tanner is one of the vampires created to form Victoria’s army. She appears to be younger than others in the army, and the movie shows a small glimpse into her vampire life. The Cullens, seeing that she is young and not a threat, offer to help her rather than kill her during the battle, but the Volturi kill Bree right when they arrive.

Although she’s only featured in a few scenes in “Eclipse,” Bree Tanner is actually the protagonist of Meyer’s novella “The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner,” which was released just before the third movie premiered.

Bella has a dog painting by her bed.

Summit Entertainment Bella has a lot of canine-themed decorations.

In addition to the wolf art, Bella has a painting of a dog to the left of her bed that can be seen throughout the film series.

The painting is of a black-and-white dog and looks like it could be handmade, but Bella never mentions having/wanting a dog or possessing any sort of artistic skill.

Edward’s flashback seems to be set in the 1930s.

Summit Entertainment Edward was probably turned in the 1930s.

Edward’s flashback to when he used to drink human blood shows him watching a movie in a large theatre. The theatre appears to be playing a black-and-white adaptation of “Frankenstein,” which is likely the 1931 film version.

The shots of this movie, and of the clothing that the moviegoers are wearing, seems to confirm that Edward was drinking human blood sometime in the 1930s.

The only time Edward is shown with red eyes is during a flashback scene.

Summit Entertainment Vampires get red eyes when they are hunting human blood.

Since the Cullens drink animal blood rather than feeding off of humans, their eyes are amber or brown instead of red like James and Victoria’s eyes.

The only time Edward is shown with red eyes is during the same flashback in the first part of “Breaking Dawn – Part 1.” As he explains to Bella, he was still feeding off of humans at the time.

We see Bella in two different wedding dresses.

Summit Entertainment Bella and Edward get married in ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1.’

The wedding dress that Bella wears during the nightmare wedding sequence is different from the one for her actual ceremony.

During the nightmare, Bella’s wedding dress is sleeveless with a sweetheart neckline and a thin ribbon around her waist. Her real wedding dress, however, has long sleeves and a satin bodice.

The vampires the Cullens invite to the wedding all have amber eyes.

Summit Entertainment The Cullens associate with other vampires who don’t drink human blood.

All the vampire guests at Bella and Edward’s wedding have amber eyes like the Cullens, which shows that they also don’t feed on human blood.

Bella totally misses her toothbrush while applying toothpaste on her honeymoon.

Summit Entertainment Bella seems nervous and distracted as she’s getting ready for bed.

After Bella and Edward arrive at the house they’re staying at for their honeymoon, she heads to the bathroom to freshen up before bed.

She seems nervous and distracted the whole time, probably because she’s thinking about wedding-night activities with her new vampire husband, and she ends up squirting a ton of toothpaste into the sink.

She doesn’t even get any on the brush, however, when the shot cuts away and cuts back to her running her toothbrush under the sink, there is a respectable amount of paste on it.

Edward and Bella play chess during their honeymoon using a set that looks like the one on the “Breaking Dawn” book cover.

Amazon; Summit Entertainment The final book-cover cameo comes in ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1.’

Edward and Bella spend time playing chess during their honeymoon as part of Edward’s attempt to distract Bella from wanting to engage in more intimate activities that may leave her injured due to his vampire strength.

The chessboard that the two play with is black and white with red-and-white pieces just like the “Breaking Dawn” book cover.

Jacob’s eyes are different colours in his human and wolf forms.

Summit Entertainment There are a lot of eye-colour changes in ‘The Twilight Saga.’

Jacob’s eyes are brown when he’s in his human form, but he seems to have lighter eyes when he’s a werewolf.

Stewart’s body was digitally altered for Bella’s emaciated pregnancy look.

Summit Entertainment They used CGI to make her look sickly.

When Bella is pregnant with Edward’s vampire child, she becomes very sick. She loses weight, is unable to keep food down, and eventually needs to start drinking blood to stay alive.

Makeup and special effects were both used in order to achieve Bella’s emaciated pregnancy look, so Stewart didn’t have to lose any weight for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bella refers to her child as a boy during her pregnancy.

Summit Entertainment Bella thinks of a name for if her child is a boy.

The entire time that Bella is pregnant, she and the rest of the Cullens refer to the unborn child as a son, even though they don’t know the gender of the child yet. Despite this, Bella still thinks of two different name options for her child.

She decides that if she were to have a son, she would name him EJ, for Edward Jacob. For the daughter she ends up having, she combines her and Edward’s mother’s names (Renee and Esme) to create Renesmee.

Though werewolves’ clothes rip when they transform, there is only one scene in the series where a werewolf strips naked before transforming.

Summit Entertainment The werewolves must go through a lot of clothing.

Characters transform from their human to werewolves forms multiple times throughout the movies, and each time their clothing gets ripped to shreds – which seems to explain why so many of the werewolves tend to run around shirtless.

In fact, the only time we see a werewolf strip naked before transforming in the movies is when Jacob does it in front of Charlie in “Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

Though this is practical since he can change back into the clothes quickly when he transforms back into a human, it just highlights that they haven’t been saving their clothes from certain ruin throughout the rest of the series.

The Cullens buy Edward and Bella their own house, even though they plan on leaving Forks.

Summit Entertainment The Cullens obviously have a lot of money.

All of the Cullens live in one house together, but once Bella is turned into a vampire, she is given her own house. This is presumably done with the intention of giving her and Edward some private newlywed time together, but by the time they get the house, the Cullens are already planning on leaving Forks.

There doesn’t seem to be a logical reason to prepare a house for Bella and Edward when they won’t stay in town to use it, other than the fact that the Cullens seem to buy a lot of useless, lavish things.

The Cullens’ graduation-cap art piece is visible in multiple films.

Summit Entertainment The Cullens had all their graduation caps turned into an art piece.

During the first movie, Bella asks Edward about the unique art piece of multi-coloured graduation caps, and Edward explains that the decoration is an inside joke with his family.

The Cullens don’t age, and they move every few years, so they have all graduated high school several times.

Later, in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” Charlie notices the graduation caps and points them out to Renee. Renee seems to find it amusing, calling it creative, but Charlie calls it weird.

The Volturi Coven wear their crest on necklaces in most of the movies.

Summit Entertainment Like the Cullens, the members of the Volturi wear their crest as jewellery.

The Volturi appear to have their own crest jewellery just like the Cullens, which also wasn’t in the books. Each of the main Volturi members wears a necklace with a matching pendant.

Jacob’s name on the passport Jasper and Alice order for him is “Jacob Wolfe.”

Summit Entertainment The somewhat-lame inside joke is a reference to him being a werewolf.

In the final movie, Jasper and Alice devise a plan to keep Renesmee safe during the upcoming battle against the Volturi, which involves sending her away with Jacob.

Alice orders fake documents for them to use, and the name on the werewolf’s passport and licence is, fittingly, Jacob Wolfe.

Each movie has a slightly different filter to it.

Summit Entertainment The lighting looks different in all the ‘The Twilight Saga’ films.

Whether it’s a nod to the specific times of day referenced in the films’ titles or simply the different directors’ artistic choices, “The Twilight Saga” movies all look a little different in terms of camera lighting and filters.

The first film looks very blue, the second more golden, and the third a little grey. The fourth and fifth films are the clearest of the bunch and only seem to have a slightly pearlescent tone.

The different filming filters may not be that noticeable when you’re watching the movies, but they are certainly apparent when they’re placed side-by-side.

