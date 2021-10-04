I rewatched ‘Twilight’ for the first time since 2008. Here are 8 things that haven’t aged well.

- The “Twilight” films are now available on Netflix, so I rewatched the first movie for the first time since it came out.
- Some aspects of the story remain unsettling, like Bella and Edward’s age difference.
- Other issues are even more glaring years later, like how a non-Native actor was cast as a Native character.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lautner’s casting was controversial at the time. In 2008, Indian Country Today’s Rob Schmidt named the “Twilight” role as an example of “redface,” when non-Native actors play Native characters.
In response to the backlash, filmmakers hired casting director Rene Haynes, who specializes in casting Native actors, to cast other Quileute roles in subsequent “Twilight” movies.
With increased awareness in Hollywood about the importance of accurate representation in recent years, watching a non-Native actor wear a wig and play a Native character seemed particularly ill-advised to me.
When she continues to press him, he says, “Bella, you hit your head. I think you’re confused.”
While Edward is lying to protect his and his family’s vampire identities, the calm way he gaslights her foreshadows his controlling behavior towards Bella later in the series.
In a similar incident, former NFL Player Jay Feely sparked controversy in 2018 when he posted a photo on Twitter with his daughter, her prom date, and a handgun. Though he clarified that the gun wasn’t loaded and it was “obviously intended to be a joke,” the photo garnered criticism for promoting outdated gender roles and being posted two months after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Later in the series, Bella and Edward wait until marriage to have sex — a plot point writer Christine Seifert dubbed “abstinence porn” in 2008.
“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a religious denomination in which sex before marriage is considered a sin. She told The Guardian’s Kira Cochrane in 2013 that she didn’t consciously intend for “Twilight” to promote any message, but that her life experience does inform her work.
“I never decide to put a message in anything. I decide on a story that I think is exciting, and I entertain myself, and then some of it obviously reflects my personal experience,” Meyer said. “What I think says true love is different than what a lot of other people do, so it’s just what my subconscious puts out there. To me, true love is that you would hurt yourself before you would hurt your partner, you would do anything to make them happy, even at your own expense, there’s nothing selfish about true love. It’s not about what you want. It’s about what makes them happy.”