I rewatched ‘Twilight’ for the first time since 2008. Here are 8 things that haven’t aged well.

Taylor Lautner, a non-Native actor, was cast as Jacob Black, who lives on a Quileute reservation.

Lautner told MTV in 2008 that he met with Quileute tribe members and discovered some distant Native American ancestry on his mother’s side through preparing for the role, but that he is French, Dutch, and German.

Lautner’s casting was controversial at the time. In 2008, Indian Country Today’s Rob Schmidt named the “Twilight” role as an example of “redface,” when non-Native actors play Native characters.

In response to the backlash, filmmakers hired casting director Rene Haynes, who specializes in casting Native actors, to cast other Quileute roles in subsequent “Twilight” movies.

With increased awareness in Hollywood about the importance of accurate representation in recent years, watching a non-Native actor wear a wig and play a Native character seemed particularly ill-advised to me.