'Twilight' Leads The Razzies With 11 Nominations — Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”Twilight,” “Battleship” and Adam Sandler lead the Razzie nominations —an award intended to honour the worst films and performances across the globe. “Twilight” received a record 11 nominations.
- “Dancing with the Stars” host Brooke Burke revealed her thyroid cancer surgery scar on “Good Morning America,” saying “I never thought I’d hear the word ‘cancer’ in relation to myself. The [thought] in my mind when I [heard the news] is that I’m a mother, I’ve got four children, I’ve got a family counting on me.” But ultimately, she says “I think scars tell a story and I think I’m so fortunate.”
- Character actor Ned Wertimer, best known for his role as Ralph the Doorman on the long-running CBS comedy “The Jeffersons” has died at age 89 in a Los Angeles-area nursing home following a November fall at his Burbank home.
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take their unborn child to Paris.
- Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel used his first 11:35PM monologue to rip Kim Kardashian. “”I understand what’s at stake here, and I don’t take this responsibility lightly, especially with the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian baby on the way,” Kimmel said. “This is the time I shine bright like a diamond,” he continued, referencing the Rihanna hit single.
- Hide yo wife, hide kids: Snooki already wants another baby! Snooki says she and fiancé Jionni LaValle are currently focused on building their dream home but that “once it’s built, then we’re going to pop them out.”
