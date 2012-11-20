Despite Raking In $141M, 'Twilight' Just Misses Breaking Its Franchise Record—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Getty Images / Jason Merritt

With fans lining up for more than a week, it’s little surprise that ‘Twilight’ took the biggest bite out of the box office weekend. Though the film had a huge opening weekend, it fell short of breaking the franchise record of $142.8 million held by the second film in the franchise, “New Moon.”



“Breaking Dawn: Part II” was the most anticipated of the fall according to Fandango. As of Thursday when the film released, 92% per cent of its ticket sales were for the final film in the franchise.

“Skyfall” performed better than “Quantum of Solace” in its second weekend. Though it hasn’t hit the mark yet, but when “Skyfall” passes the $168.4 domestic take of “Quantum,” it will pass it to be the highest-grossing Bond film.

Elsewhere, “Lincoln” out did itself in less theatres than most of the top 10, and one film makes a jump nine spots to make it onto the list.

Out of the top 10 this week include Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” after a long eight weeks earning $142.7 million and “The Man with the Iron Fists” which has grossed $14.6 million of an estimated $15 million budget after three weeks.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Two films tied to round out the top 10 this week. First up, is “The Sessions” with Helen Hunt and William H. Macy earning $900,000. For the film to creep up into the top 10 is big considering its now been in theatres for five weeks in limited release and has only amassed $2.8 million to date.

10. “Cloud Atlas” just makes the top 10 with $900.000. The film has earned $24.9 million in the month since its debut.

9. For a film that began with one of the worst openings for actor Kevin James, “Here Comes the Boom,” continues to hang on to the top 10 with $1.2 million in its sixth week at theatres.

8. “Taken 2” continues its slow descent from theatres with $2.1 million. After seven weeks in theatres, Liam Neeson’s action sequel has earned $352 million worldwide with $217.4 mill lion of the earnings coming from foreign ticket sales. The film cost an estimated $45 million to produce.

7. Following the “Glee” phenomenon, “Pitch Perfect” manages to stay afloat at the box office with a gross of $1.3 million in week eight. Led by Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, the film has gone above and beyond its $17 million budget earning $62 million.

6. “Argo” drops two spots earning $4 million. In six weeks, the film is now less than eight million away from breaking the $100 million mark in the U.S. Worldwide, the film has grossed $132.4 million. Of the top 10, it’s the film to drop the least in earnings from last week (38.5%).

5. Denzel Washington’s “Flight” earned another $8.6 million setting the film’s total U.S. gross at nearly double its $31 million budget. The film is earning most of its money at home as its only earned slightly more than $2 million overseas.

4. “Wreck-It Ralph” drops two spots earning $18.3 million. Disney’s video game picture has now earned $157.2 million worldwide after three weeks. Its estimated budget is $165 million.

3. With an added 1,700+ theatres, the wide release of “Lincoln” earned $21 million. Its average earning per theatre was nearly spot on with “Skyfall,” despite Spielberg’s film is in less theatres (1,775 vs. 3,505).

2. “Skyfall” continues to soar with a huge $41.5 million weekend. That brings the film’s 2-week domestic total to $161.3 million. Worldwide, the film has now crossed $669 million.

1. The final instalment of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” earned a massive $141.3 million opening weekend. Though it doesn’t beat the earnings of “New Moon” ($142.8 million), its the eighth-highest opening of all time. Worldwide, the film has made $340.9 million.

SEE ALSO: 6 factors that decide the makings of the perfect Bond girl >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.