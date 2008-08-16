"Twilight" Grabs Former "Harry Potter" Opening Weekend

It’s been a game of movie musical chairs over the past 24 hours (Harry Potter to July 2009, Bolt to November 21…), and now Twilight, the highly anticipated version of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire romance novel, has moved into Harry Potter‘s old slot.



Meyer’s Twilight books have already become the most successful young-adult novels since the Harry Potter series, so it’s only fitting that the movie version is taking Potter’s old release date.

We wonder, though, if this Twilight move also gives IMAX an easy replacement for the Half-Blood Prince? The giant-screen provider has been scrambling to find a film to fill the hole left by Harry Potter‘s rescheduling, and Twilight could be just what IMAX is looking for. It has the same sort of dramatic sequences (see trailer below) and fervent fan base willing to pay $16 a ticket. Plus, we’re sure indie producer Summit Entertainment would love the extra box-office revenue that those pricier tickets bring in.

MTV News: Summit Entertainment announced Friday (August 15) that “Twilight,” the first film adaptation to be made from Stephenie Meyer’s blockbuster series, has moved its North American release date up three weeks from December 12 to November 21, the weekend previously occupied by “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

“When Warner Bros. decided to move ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ to the summer of 2009, we saw a unique opportunity to slot in our film, which has been gaining tremendous awareness and momentum over the past several months,” Rob Friedman, co-chairman and CEO of Summit Entertainment, wrote in a statement. “We by no means are trying to fill the shoes of the incredible Potter franchise for 2008, rather we are just looking to bring the fans of Stephenie Meyer’s incredible book series the film as soon possible from a programming perspective.”

The move allows for “Twilight” to premiere on more screens than it otherwise would have and to stay in theatres for a longer time prior to the major holiday season, according to the press release.

