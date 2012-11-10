'Twilight' Fans Are Getting Treated Like Kings To Wait In Line Early For Thursday's Opening

Photo: AP

The final instalment of “Twilight” isn’t due out until late next Thursday; however, fans are already lining up in downtown Los Angeles for the film.Summit is allowing 2,200 fans to camp in front of Nokia Theatre L.A. Live prior to film release–something that’s been going on since the start of the franchise in 2008.



While it may seem absurd to line up an entire week before the film’s release, it actually has its rewards.

According to Deadline, not only do “Twihards” get a glimpse at stars including Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at the red carpet premiere Monday, they also get a bunch of perks all weekend long.

Here’s a few:

Friday morning Jamba Juice is hosting a fitness workout complete with smoothie samples and a Twilight-themed workout.

Time Warner Cable is presenting a “Twilight Fan Camp Concert” including performances by Nikki Reed and Christina Perry.

Sunday, The Corner Bakery is providing breakfast to fans courtesy TWC. A few members of the cast are slated appear.

Fans will also get a chance to see screenings of the previous “Twilight” installments.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2” will be released at 10 p.m. November 15 in U.S. theatres. Tickets for the film went on sale via Fandango October 1. The film held 28 per cent of total sales for the movie ticket-selling site Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: What was going on with Diane Sawyer during the election coverage Wednesday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.