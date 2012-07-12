'Twilight' Fan Killed At Comic-Con

A 53-year-old woman died yesterday after being struck by a car while waiting in line for the “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” panel at the San Diego Comic-Con.



The woman, Gisela Gagliardi, had been in line since Sunday for the Thursday panel. She was hit by a 67-year-old man when she tried to run across the street when she had a red light.

Following the incident, fans took to Twitter to express their condolences, using the hashtags #FandomisFamily and #RIPTwiFanG.

Lionsgate and Summit released this official statement on the matter:

“Lionsgate, Summit and the entire Twilight community are saddened by the death of a Comic-Con fan today due to a traffic accident during the hours leading up to this year’s convention in San Diego. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends. She will be respectfully remembered this Thursday in Hall H.”

