Here's Exactly How Crazy -- And Lucrative -- 'Twilight' Fans Are

“Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (only a vampire juggernaut could get away with that clunky title punctuation) has its L.A. premiere at the Nokia theatre on Monday.



And guess what?

Super fans are already camping out. (The photo here is actually from the last film’s crowd, but we couldn’t resist showing you the Robert Pattinson tent.)

Over 700 people showed up five days early in hopes that they’ll glimpse Pattinson or Kristen Stewart when they stroll the red carpet on Monday.

But that’s not the half of it.

They’re not just pitching tents — they’re spending money.

According to Deadline, fans’s “Twilight” pre-orders currently comprise over 70 per cent of the site’s weekly sales.

