The New 'Twilight' Movie Made An Insane Amount Of Money This Weekend, But What's Amazing Is Whose Money It Was

In its opening weekend, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part” pulled in $139.5 million domestically and $144 million overseas for a total take of $283.5 million.



Although these numbers trail the domestic-opening numbers set by this year’s record-breaking “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”, they’re still huge.

And unlike “Harry Potter,” “Twilight” did its business without the mark-up from 3D ticket prices.

After only three days, the Summit Entertainment film already stands at #16 on the list of the year’s top earners.

It’s already beat the entire grosses of 2011 blockbusters like J.J. Abrams‘ “Super 8” and Jon Favreau‘s “Cowboys and Aliens.”

But what’s truly remarkable about “Breaking Dawn” is that its huge financial performance came from a specific group:

Women.

80 per cent of the film’s patronage this weekend was female — a demo Hollywood studios generally don’t consider a targeting priority.

And don’t forget: “Twilight,” unlike “Harry Potter,” isn’t bidding its rabid fan base farewell with this ticket-counter powerhouse.

“Breaking Dawn Part 2,” the series’ final film, is slated for 2012.

Now see how “Twilight” got so huge >>

