Live Free And Twihard -- This Week In Entertainment In Photos

Megan Angelo
Hollywood couldn’t even think straight this week because oh my God “Twilight Breaking Dawn – Part 1” was coming out in mere days.

In New York, life went on as usual, far from the screams of hysterical Twihards.

Here’s what the stars were doing while you were slaving away.

But we doubt any of the girls could tell us what Stewart was wearing. They were busy lunging at Taylor Lautner.

Meanwhile, back in New York, Vogue bestowed its CFDA awards -- and Zoe Kravitz made some impossible bangs work.

And at a Friars Club event, Katie Couric lifted Larry King right off the ground.

Blake Lively chose a structural wonder of a dress for a Pedro Almodvar tribute at the Met on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde unveiled the Swarovski star for Rockefeller centre's holiday tree.

Now catch up with some people who mostly aren't on red carpets anymore.

