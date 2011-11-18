You Can Understand The Twilight Phenomenon In 45 Seconds

Photo: Getty
If you haven’t heard of “Twilight” by now, then congratulations on just being un-cryogenically frozen!Even if you’ve read the books and seen the movies and heard the soundtracks, though, there’s an entire story as to how the franchise got so big that new film “Breaking Dawn Part I” could make $125 million this weekend.
Much of it revolves around the books’ unlikely author, Stephenie Meyer.
Take notes — maybe your homegrown story could be next.
Stephenie Meyer grew up in Phoenix and went to Brigham Young University, where she got an English degree. Married at 21, she has three kids with her husband, who, like her, is Mormon. And she's pretty observant — no R-rated movies, no alcohol.
Meyer's sales have been good enough to essentially carry at least one publishing group on their own.
