You Can Understand The Twilight Phenomenon In 45 Seconds

Photo: Getty

If you haven’t heard of “Twilight” by now, then congratulations on just being un-cryogenically frozen!Even if you’ve read the books and seen the movies and heard the soundtracks, though, there’s an entire story as to how the franchise got so big that new film “Breaking Dawn Part I” could make $125 million this weekend.



Much of it revolves around the books’ unlikely author, Stephenie Meyer.

Take notes — maybe your homegrown story could be next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.